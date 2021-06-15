A new CALA Homes (East) showhome has been officially opened by local rugby stars both of the future and the present.

The Waverley at Ravelrig Heights in Balerno is a five-bedroom home spanning more than 3726 square feet, including detached self-contained accommodation above garage and large garden.

The showhome, CALA’s largest in the region, is now available for pre-booked viewings after being opened by junior and senior players from Currie Chieftains, based in nearby Malleny Park in Balerno and which the homebuilder has been main sponsor for the last 10 years.

Cala Homes launch its latest showhome at The Avenue, Ravelrig Heights, Pictured players from the local Currie Chieftains rugby club, Captain Fergus Scott and Oren Corrigan (P3) and Cala Corrigan (P2)

The impressive home is part of The Avenue, a collection of just eight electric gated homes located on an open crescent to the private edge of its successful Ravelrig Heights development.

Fergus Scott, Club captain with the Chieftains attended the opening – and was joined by brother and sister Oren and Cala Corrigan from its thriving junior setup.

He said: “This home is incredible inside and out. It’s a real privilege to be given the role of officially opening a flagship showhome.

“CALA has supported the club for the last decade – a time in which we’ve been able to expand and improve our setup immeasurably, adding junior and women’s teams and attracting players from Balerno, Currie and the wider area.”

Craig Lynes, Managing Director with CALA Homes (East) also attended the launch.

He said: “This showhome is a credit to the teams behind it and is the perfect showcase for our brand.

“Inviting the Chieftains down as our VIP guests to open such a special home was an obvious decision for us – owing to the positive impact it has throughout the surrounding community.”

With interiors designed by Eileen Kesson of Envision Design, the focal point of the home is a dramatic split staircase and galleried landing. The showhome is presented with two contrasting downstairs lounges, a vast kitchen and family room – with separate utility room – and a formal dining room downstairs.

Upstairs five spacious double bedrooms (including three en-suite) provide lots of storage options. The main bedroom also includes a large dressing area.

Homes on The Avenue at Ravelrig Heights feature an exceptional specification as standard, including underfloor heating, electric gated entrances, and large secluded gardens reaching up to a third of an acre in size.

The location also offers easy access to the city, airport, excellent schooling and surrounding countryside, outside pursuits and walks.

Currie Chieftains was conceived by six rugby enthusiasts who met in a pub in 1970, building its reputation on a 25-year climb from the Edinburgh District League, Division 2 to reach the top-flight Scottish Premiership in the mid-1990s.

Cala Homes launch its latest showhome at The Avenue, Ravelrig Heights, Pictured CALA East’s Managing Director Craig Lynes and players from the local Currie Chieftains rugby club, Captain Fergus Scott and Oren Corrigan (P3) and Cala Corrigan (P2)

