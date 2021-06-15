Six by Nico is off on a new culinary journey from the end of June. Even though we cannot travel much the chef behind the Hanover Street restaurant is determined to introduce you to some international cuisine.

Shanghai is a major food centre and abuzz with glitz reflecting the financial powerhouse that it is. There are many places to eat from tiny stalls to hole in the wall restaurants with sizzling woks serving delicious dishes.

From 28 June Six by Nico will be inspired by eastern Chinese cuisine with their new Shanghai menu.







CHAR SIU PORK MANTOU STEAMED BUN – Chilli Oil, Crispy Ginger, Pickled Mushroom

DEZHOU CHICKEN – Fennel, Shimiji, Onion Crumb

MUSHROOM MEDICINE – Enoki Crackling, King Oyster, Cep Pancake

COD SATAY – Cod Fillet, Satay, Buckwheat Noodles, Puffed Rice

BLACK BEEF & BROCCOLI -Choy Sum, Pickled Ginger, Ox Cheek Potsticker.

The Shanghai menu ends on a sweet note with A MATCHA MADE IN HEAVEN – Matcha & Lychee Custard, Raspberry, White Chocolate.

Vegetarian menu:

CAULIFLOWER MANTOU STEAMED BUN- Kung Pao, Roasted Vegetable Sauce

SHIITAKE MONEYBAGSCrispy Wontons, Roast Onion Broth, Pickled Ginger, Chilli Oil

POTATO SATAY – Potato Fondant, Satay Sauce, Buckwheat Noodles, Roasted Peanuts

TERIYAKI ROASTED BROCCOLI – Broccoli, Sesame & Chilli Jam, Pot sticker, Teriyaki Sauce

A MATCHA MADE IN HEAVEN – Matcha & Lychee Custard, Raspberry, White Chocolate.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “Shanghai has one of the best and most distinct cuisines in China. Food is an important part of Chinese social life, and we hope that with our new Shanghai menu, some of your favourite memories from your trip to Shanghai, whether it was for 24 hours or a week, can be reimagined in our restaurant”.

Diners can book a table now for ‘SHANGHAI’. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to late. The menu will be priced from £32* per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. A vegetarian alternative is available for every course, as well as ‘SHANGHAI‘ inspired snack sides. *Please note London Fitzrovia pricing is £37 per person and £33 for wine pairing.

www.sixbynico.co.uk

‘SHANGHAI’ will run from Monday 28th June to Sunday 8th August 2021 at Six by Nico Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside, Edinburgh City Centre, Manchester City Centre, Liverpool City Centre, Belfast Cathedral Quarter and London Fitzrovia.

