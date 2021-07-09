The Cheese Club is a new independent cheese shop stocked with Scotland’s best artisan cheese.

You may not have heard the name before, but you will have heard of Six by Nico who have a restaurant on Hanover Street, and this retail venture at St James Quarter is their newest incarnation.

The new shop will be housed in Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace and is scheduled to open in late July. The first Cheese Club store, set up as a pop-up shop on Glasgow’s Byres Road in March 2021, continues to operate in the city’s West End.

Shoppers can pick from one of the best cheese selections along with chutneys, crackers, olives, cured meats and a deli counter with hot and cold snacks. There will also be a takeaway menu with toasted sandwiches and big brunches.

A dedicated team from The Simeone Group will lead the cheese brand’s operations in Edinburgh as well as curating The Cheese Club shops’ products and online distribution services.

Simeone Group Director, Nico Simeone said: “We’ve always had big ambitions to find a permanent home for The Cheese Club in central Scotland and delighted that we are now part of an incredible food and drink offering within Edinburgh’s Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace. Our goal is to provide customers with great tasting cheese while also showcasing the incredible work, pride, and effort that goes into making both Scottish and internationally renowned artisan and farmhouse cheeses.”

When it opens later this month, Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace will be one of the largest food and beverage sites in Scotland, comprising eight food stalls, four specialty retailers, three bars and a flexible events space. Without social distancing restrictions, the venue will be able to seat more than 350 guests.

Ryan Barrie, Bonnie & Wild’s Operations Director, said: “I’m delighted The Cheese Club is joining us at Bonnie & Wild. Our Scottish Marketplace is the first of its kind, and having The Simeone Group’s fantastic new retail concept is a stellar addition to what is already a best-in-class line-up of Scottish food and drink businesses.”

Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace is a 16,700 sqft open-plan Food Hall within the St James Quarter in Edinburgh. Comprising eight food stalls, four specialty retailers including The Cheese Club, three bars, private dining room and show kitchen, it is one of Scotland’s largest food and beverage venues.

This is the latest addition to Bonnie & Wild of a chef led food outlet. The others include Creel Caught by Gary Maclean, The Gannet, Salt & Chilli Oriental, Rico’s Pasta Bar, Erpingham House, CHIX, east PIZZA, Broken Clock Café and Patisserie, and Joelato. It is all shaping up to be the place to eat or shop for food to take home.

