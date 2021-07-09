Talent management and theatre training programme, Stagebox, is back in Edinburgh this month hosting free auditions at Festival Theatre on Saturday 17 July 2021.

Stagebox Edinburgh launched earlier this year providing the region’s rising stars with talent management and performance training programmes.

Amongst a number of success stories nationwide, Stagebox client Abby Wallace from Edinburgh recently landed a prime role in the brand-new BBC comedy series, Dinosaur, as Young Nina.

But Abby is not the first rising star from Scotland. She follows in the footsteps of 11-year-old Stagebox client, Lexi Sheppard, who is currently filming for a Netflix movie musical and previously trod the boards as Young Cosette in Les Miserables on London’s West End.

If you know a young performer aged 8-18 years old who is looking to take their talent to the next level, Stagebox is inviting auditionees to take to the stage at the in-person audition workshops. Successful candidates will enjoy the exclusive award-winning performance training programme in Edinburgh during the school holidays, as well as benefitting from the talent management at Stagebox.

Tilly Rae current Matilda in London’s West End

Commenting on the upcoming auditions, Stagebox’s General Manager, Jasmine Quinlan Gardner, said: “We’re thrilled to return to Edinburgh following our May auditions in the city – as a widely-respected hub for the creative arts we are so excited to bring this opportunity to the region’s budding talents.”

Kirsti Bagger, Head Agent at Stagebox said: “We have completely removed Stagebox audition fees this year as we’re passionate about accessibility and inclusivity. Whether you’ve got plenty of experience or are a complete newcomer, anyone can audition to become a part of Stagebox – we’re simply looking for passion, ambition and star quality!”

These auditions (which will be socially distanced to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines) are guaranteed to fill up fast and limited spaces apply. To register your spot for the Edinburgh audition date, click here to book on Eventbrite.

To find out more about Stagebox, please head to: https://www.stagebox.uk/

Amelia Minto from the Leeds Elite team in the studio

