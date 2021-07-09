The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today.
There are over 3,000 cases reported, and the number of people vaccinated with either their first or second dose yesterday was again below 30,000.
Ms Sturgeon said at Thursday’s briefing: “As you can see from the numbers, the vaccine programme continues to make really good progress. And that should make us optimistic. But that optimism must be balanced by concern at the high case numbers we’ve seen. A pattern that is evident in other countries as well.
“There appears to be a slowdown in the rise of positive cases. But case numbers remain high and that is a worry. It is true that we cannot live a restricted way of life forever because that in itself affects our health and wellbeing. It’s also true thankfully that vaccines are offering us a way forward. However, that desire to “just live with it” cannot mean that we throw all caution to the wind and no longer worry at all about rising throw all caution to the wind and not worry about rising levels of infection.”
Ms Sturgeon explained that the majority of cases is now in younger people. She repeated that we cannot throw caution to the wind. She said: “Younger people are much less likely to become acutely ill, but the health impacts can still be significant. Many young people are suffering from Long Covid, which of course experts still do not full understand. It would be wrong and irresponsible because our young people are not guinea pigs.
“While far fewer people are ending up in hospital right now it is still the case that 3% of a high number of positive cases puts a significant pressure on our NHS. Vaccines are giving protection to those who were previously most likely to fall seriously ill.
“This is a race between the virus and the vaccine and we must not let the virus outrun us.”
The revised strategic framework set out the next review point which is 19 July, and there will be a cabinet meeting on 13 July to decide on the next steps.
The First Minister said: “I very much hope we will be able to move ahead as planned, but we continue to monitor the latest data on cases and hospital admissions.” She also said that no matter when the move to Level 0 is made there will not be an abrupt end to a need for all the Covid safety measures such as wearing masks.
Scottish Greens welcomed more cautious language from the First Minister around Covid restrictions, but warned that this must be reflected in the support needed for people to stay safe.
Scottish Greens health spokesperson Gillian Mackay MSP said: “I welcome the more cautious language from the First Minister than the UK Government’s apparent willingness to give the virus free rein, and I particularly welcome her identifying that young people can and are getting sick and should not be treated like guinea pigs.
“There is clear and immediate pressure on our health services, and it is very clear we need continued support for people to stay safe, including to self-isolate. I’m concerned that the Scottish Government is reviewing self-isolation rules for contacts and school children when half the population is not yet vaccinated.
“Global health experts have warned the UK not to ‘tolerate high case numbers’ before the vaccine programme is completed, and it is vital Scotland doesn’t follow this dangerous path.”
The next review point will be 19 July by which time three weeks will have elapsed from the point when all over 50s should have been offered the vaccine. At that point the government hopes that all of Scotland can move to Level 0 and physical distancing can be reduced from two metres to one.
After that the next significant date is 9 August when the vast majority of over 40s will have a significant level of protection. At that time it might be possible to move beyond Level 0, but it will depend on the data at the time. But in any case the government will not advise an immediate return to full offices working from 9 August. All of these measures will take time to put back in place.
Statistics
As at 27 June, 10,168 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday.
In the week 21 – 27 June, 17 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of four deaths from the previous week.
There were two deaths in each of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, City of Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, East Ayrshire and Midlothian.
Dundee City, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Renfrewshire and South Lanarkshire all recorded one death each.
The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,043, 24, or 2%, more than the five year average.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 17 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
“The number of deaths has risen slightly in recent weeks but is still very low relative to the number of Covid-19 cases.
“Two deaths were aged under 65, five were aged 65-74 and there were ten deaths in people aged 75 or over. Four were female and thirteen were male.
“Fourteen deaths were in hospitals, three deaths were at home or in a non-institutional setting. No care home deaths were registered in week 25.”
The publication Deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland is available on the NRS website.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|9 July 2021
|3,216
|775
|35,331
|9.9%
|6
|7,750
|39
|427
|309,665
|3,911,189
|28,377
|2,843,938
|8 July 2021
|2,802
|591
|38,333
|8%
|4
|7,744
|38
|401
|306,449
|3,900,864
|27,672
|2,825,886
|7 July 2021
|3,799
|866
|40,842
|10.0%
|5
|7,740
|34
|387
|303,647
|3,890,176
|28,549
|2,808,902
|6 July 2021
|2,363
|502
|25,123
|10.2%
|6
|7,735
|32
|346
|299,848
|3,879,458
|27,170
|2,791,071
|5 July 2021
|2,372
|561
|20,222
|12.6%
|0
|7,729
|30
|338
|297,485
|3,869,223
|23,619
|2,774,136
|4 July 2021
|2,726
|641
|25,648
|11.4%
|0
|7,729
|25
|316
|295,113
|3,857,584
|25,996
|2,762,156
|3 July 2021
|3,108
|683
|34,567
|9.6%
|3
|7,729
|25
|305
|292,387
|3,844,371
|24,627
|2,749,373
|2 July 2021
|3,823
|10.8%
|4
|7,726
|19
|285
|289,279
|3,831,770
|30,141
|2,737,347
|1 July 2021
|4,234
|999
|42,843
|10.5%
|6
|7,722
|16
|275
|285,456
|3,816,251
|27,272
|2,722,725
|30 June 2021
|3,887
|843
|41,710
|9.8%
|3
|7,716
|19
|235
|281,222
|3,799,467
|28,622
|2,712,237
|29 June 2021
|3,118
|777
|27,875
|11.6%
|1
|7,713
|20
|215
|277,335
|3,781,887
|25,928
|2,701,195
|28 June 2021
|3,285
|795
|27,226
|12.6%
|0
|7,712
|20
|202
|274,217
|3,765,379
|30,287
|2,691,775
|27 June 2021
|2,639
|657
|31,695
|8.9%
|1
|7,712
|17
|196
|3,747,510
|29,939
|2,679,357
|26 June 2021
|2,836
|849
|33,569
|8.9%
|3
|7,711
|18
|197
|268,293
|3,730,101
|39,730
|2,666,827
|25 June 2021
|1,747
|284
|26,794
|6.9%
|2
|7,708
|16
|188
|265,457
|3,709,801
|2,647,397
|24 June 2021
|2,999
|7.7%
|5
|17
|177
|23 June 2021
|2,969
|830
|42,310
|7.3%
|5
|7,701
|18
|170
|260,711
|3,682,620
|31,746
|2,617,450
|22 June 2021
|2,167
|581
|25,038
|9.1%
|4
|7,696
|18
|171
|257,742
|3,664,571
|32,917
|2,602,753
|21 June 2021
|1,250
|7.2%
|0
|7,692
|14
|158
|20 June 2021
|1,205
|321
|22,098
|5.8%
|0
|7,692
|254,325
|3,630,589
|35,652
|2,571,637
|19 June 2021
|1,209
|331
|4.5%
|2
|7,692
|253,120
|18 June 2021
|950
|212
|29,254
|3.5%
|2
|7,690
|12
|128
|251,911
|3,591,638
|39,649
|2,535,803
|17 June 2021
|1,317
|262
|30,990
|4.6%
|4
|7,688
|12
|140
|250,961
|3,571,726
|42,695
|2,516,066
|16 June 2021
|1,129
|35,638
|3.4%
|1
|7,684
|15
|133
|248,515
|3,551,739*
|2,493,358
|15 June 2021
|974
|20,761
|5.0%
|2
|7,683
|17
|137
|248,515
|3,531,461
|37,140
|2,470,181
|14 June 2021
|761
|210
|15,781
|5.2%
|0
|7,681
|17
|128
|247,541
|3,517,668
|41,390
|2,446,834
|13 June 2021
|1036*
|230
|22,856
|5.0%
|0
|7,681
|246,780
|3,497,287
|43,034
|2,425,825
|12 June 2021
|1030*
|297
|26,650
|4.1%
|2
|7,681
|245,744
|3,477,378
|45,769
|2,402,700
|11 June 2021
|1,104*
|241
|28,563
|4.1%
|0
|7,679
|13
|132
|244,714
|3,459,063
|47,911
|2,375,246
|10 June 2021
|735
|217
|28,379
|2.8%
|1
|7,679
|14
|124
|243,610
|3,441,217
|50,272
|2,345,181
|9 June 2021
|1,011
|241
|36,227
|3.0%
|1
|7,678
|14
|121
|242,875
|3,422,431
|50,057
|2,313,695
|8 June 2021
|695
|157
|14,873
|5.0%
|0
|7,677
|12
|121
|241,864
|3,403,866
|48,489
|2,282,203
|7 June 2021
|641
|16,192
|4.2%
|0
|12
|122
|3,386,321
|2,251,259
|6 June 2021
|775
|215
|20,675
|4.0%
|0
|7,677
|240,528
|3,365,779
|44,883
|2,227,493
|5 June 2021
|860
|201
|27,436
|3.4%
|1
|7,677
|239,753
|3,345,842
|51,814
|2,202,547
|4 June 2021
|992
|213
|26,962
|3.9%
|2
|7,676
|8
|116
|238,893
|3,326,005
|53,145
|2,170,570
|3 June 2021
|835
|227
|31,841
|2.8%
|4
|7,674
|8
|110
|237,901
|3,305,812
|50,992
|2,137,618
|2 June 2021
|677
|160
|26,258
|2.8%
|1
|7,670
|10
|114
|237,066
|3,286,261
|49,917
|2,106,177
|1 June 2021
|478
|107
|16,489
|3.1%
|0
|7,669
|10
|106
|236,389
|3,267,290
|47,130
|2,075,231
|28 May 2021
|641
|132
|25,939
|2.6%
|2
|7,668
|6
|90
|234,312
|3,196,051
|49,965
|1,971,006
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644