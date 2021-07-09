Harry Stone, the 19-year-old goalie, has joined Championship side Partick Thistle on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Stone is highly thought of at the Edinburgh club, and last season gained valuable experience on loan at League Two outfit Albion Rovers, where he kept four clean sheets in thirteen appearances.

This will be a step up for the youngster, but will be another stepping stone for the stopper, who one day is expected to replace Craig Gordon, as Hearts first choice goalkeeper.

Partick Thistle Manager Ian McCall said: “We’re extremely happy to get Harry’s loan over the line. It’s a deal we’ve been working on for a while but it’s good to get it all finalised. He’s already joined up with us for training and he looked very sharp. He’ll be a real asset for us this season.

“Harry comes very highly rated and similar to last season we have really good competition for the goalkeeper position. It’s now up to Jamie and Harry to earn the right to start for the team.”

Like this: Like Loading...