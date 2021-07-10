Hibs continued their pre-season fixtures with a 1-1 against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium yesterday.

Hibs took an early lead when Ryan Porteous stepped out from the back and fed Jamie Murphy down the left hand-side. The winger drove forwards and cut the ball back to the penalty spot where the on-rushing Scott Allan calmly placed a first-time effort into the bottom right-hand corner.

Jack Ross. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Alfie Doughty equalised for Stoke with a fierce, low right-footed effort from 20-yards.

Drey Wright replaced Murphy shortly after the restart then on the hour mark Jack Ross made a host of changes but there was no more scoring.

After the final whistle Ross told Hibernian TV: “It was brilliant for us today and it was a nice way to finish a week away. It was nice to come to a stadium and play against a good quality of opposition as well.

“There’s lots to be pleased about for all the players that were on the pitch today.

“We did it a lot last season, our ability to go from a back three to a back four or vice-versa either at the start or during games; it helped us last season.

“The players are comfortable doing it and it’s credit to them for their understanding and willingness to do it.

“Today was a good example of how it can help it games, it enabled us to look more of a threat in the latter part of the game as well.

“A couple of the lads got 90 minutes through necessity because we’re a little light defensively at the moment because of injuries. “It was good for Ryan and Darren to do that.

“Alex missed a part of pre-season so it’s good for him. Kevin as well, he wanted to play the whole game, he’s looked sharp and strong. I’m pleased they came through it.”

Hibs will now return to HTC and prepare for the visit of Arsenal on Tuesday (July 13).

Hibs:: Matt Macey, Chris Cadden (Josh Campbell, 46’), Darren McGregor, Ryan Porteous, Josh Doig (Lewis Stevenson, 60’), Joe Newell (Kyle Magennis, 60’), Alex Gogić, Martin Boyle (Daniel Mackay, 60’), Scott Allan (Stevie Mallan, 60’), Jamie Murphy (Drey Wright, 50’), Kevin Nisbet.

Subs: Kevin Dąbrowski, Jamie Gullan, Melker Hallberg, Steven Bradley

Like this: Like Loading...