Six by Nico’s Chippie menu is back, and this time around- you will be in the kitchen.

Chef Nico Simeone will teach customers how to recreate The Chippie, putting a gourmet spin on the traditional Friday night meal.

The Six by Nico theme that has been popular at the restaurant will now allow customers to prep, cook and plate in the comfort of their own homes. Announcing themed masterclasses every week, The Chippie will mark the first-ever theme, and is sure to brighten up lockdown.

Perfectly portioned for two, the six course recipe box includes “Chips & Cheese”– Potato terrine, parmesan royale, curry emulsion; “Scampi” – Scrabster monkfish cheek, dill emulsion, gribiche, peas & beurre blanc; “Steak Pie” – Speyside beef shin, ox cheek & tongue, burnt onion ketchup, mushroom duxelles, ‘meaty salsa’; “Fish Supper” – Shetland cod, pickled mussels, confit fennel, samphire, beer emulsion; “Sausage Supper” – Trio of pork (Cheek, Belly & Sausage), black pudding, salt baked celeriac & choucroute and finally “Deep Fried Mars Bar” – Chocolate cremeux , Salted caramel, blood orange gel & cocoa nib.

There are also vegetarian options for each dish available and customers will be able choose their box from regular, vegetarian or one of each.













Chef Nico Simeone will be on hand to help guide you through all the steps of his online video lessons- produced and streamed to Six by Nico Masterclasses’ private YouTube channel. Not only do Masterclasses allow customers to learn and be inspired anytime, anywhere but is the most immersive food experience yet from the initiative Scottish Chef who opened his first Six by Nico restaurant in Glasgow in 2017.

Six by Nico Masterclasses launched earlier this month with the aim of transporting customers to the Six by Nico kitchens, where they will be able to immerse themselves in the culinary creation of Chef Nico Simeone’s exquisite and saporous, high-quality restaurant dishes with everything from prepping to cooking to plating.

With a selection of new recipes added each week, with each recipe containing two portions. Priced at £60 per box with the option to add a wine flight from Stem Wine Club for an additional £50.

Masterclasses offer a local delivery service within a strict 5-mile radius of Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester and Liverpool or a takeaway/pick up service from their restaurant locations.

https://masterclasses.sixbynico.co.uk/ where you can pre-order.

Like this: Like Loading...