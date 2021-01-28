Police have issued a warning to drivers after last weekend saw large numbers of vehicles parking inconsiderately in and around certain areas in and around the capital including Portobello, the Pentland Hills, Cramond Brig, Marine Drive and South Queensferry.

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson, from St Leonard’s Police Station, said: “We are fortunate to have so many wonderful parks and open spaces in the city, but please remember that several car parks which would usually accommodate these areas are currently closed to the public and some of our popular areas for exercising have limited parking available.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News*

“I appreciate that people are keen to head out to exercise and enjoy what Edinburgh has to offer, but you should have a backup plan in the event that you can’t park your vehicle safely. Do not park irresponsibly, as you may restrict local residents and other road users or block access for emergency services.

“Parking your vehicle on a pavement or on a road in such a way as to cause an obstruction is not only an offence, but puts other road users and pedestrians at risk. We will be paying particular attention to key areas this coming weekend in response to the recent parking issues and officers will carry out enforcement action if necessary.

“People should also be mindful of the current guidelines in respect of meeting others outdoors. The Chief Constable has already made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their home unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.”

For the latest guidelines from the Scottish Government, visit its website here:

