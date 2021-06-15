The final phase of work to transform the 19th century stables on Bonnington Road has begun.

The stable block is to become a work and events space with individual studios and co-working spaces for small businesses. The building will also have two flexible function spaces with kitchens, with a new plaza to the rear.

It is planned that Powderhall Stables will open in 2022.

The interior of the stables in April 2021

Councillor Kate Campbell, the Council’s Housing, Homelessness, and Fair Work Convener, said: “We’ve been talking about the potential of the stables block at Powderhall for a long time – it’s so good that work is now starting, and we’ll see it back in use as a cornerstone of the whole development.

“The community were very involved in shaping these plans and telling us what they needed from the development. So, it’s fantastic that this amazing building will be available next year, supporting jobs by providing affordable work space for small businesses and local people, alongside creating a flexible space for the community to use.

“It’s part of our wider regeneration of this site, delivering new affordable homes and facilities that will benefit the whole community.”

Councillor Mandy Watt, the Council’s Housing, Homelessness, and Fair Work Vice Convener, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the development start to take shape over the course of next year, restoring the lovely stable blocks, bringing them back into use and giving local residents back this area that has been unused for so long.

“Earlier this year we also saw planning permission submitted for the former Bowling Green site as part of the wider Powderhall development. This will see one of the first intergenerational facilities built in Scotland and will offer health and wellbeing benefits for the older residents and new learning and social opportunities for children attending the nursery.”

The Scottish Government’s Community Wealth Minister, Tom Arthur, said: “This is a great project which will restore the previously abandoned category B-listed former stable block, transform it into a modern work and events space and provide the local community with new places to work, learn and socialise. This project has been made possible by £1.4 million investment from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, with local community involvement in progressing the plans.

“The fund is playing a vital role, helping reinvigorate local communities and town centres by investing in projects that provide jobs and support local businesses. We are committed to seizing Scotland’s economic potential, creating secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs and supporting businesses recover from the Coronavirus pandemic. As part of that work, we are continuing to empower local people to invest in their communities’ future.”

The refurbishment of the building has been designed by the award-winning practice Collective Architecture, supported by a design team including Currie & Brown, David Narro Associates, and RSP Consulting Engineers.

Powderhall Stables forms part of the Council-led regeneration of the old Powderhall Waste Transfer Station and adjoining former bowling greens. The wider development will include over 200 homes and an Early Learning and Childcare Centre, along with new green spaces and enhanced public realm, including improvements to St. Mark’s Path and two new squares.

