From Thursday 24 June the 9th instalment of one of cinema’s highly rated film franchises comes to the big screen.

Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga for those of us living in Edinburgh is even more appealing as parts of it were filmed in the city centre.

Despite calling time on his driving career and attempting to build a quiet life with Letty and his son, little Brian, Dom Toretto knows that danger is always lurking around the corner. Only this time, he must confront the sins of his past in order to save those he loves most.

Reprising their roles as members of the world’s most talented plot-busting crew, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana Brewster will come together again to stop a world-shattering plan led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered – Dom’s brother.

Ian Chester, General Manager at Vue Edinburgh Omni, said: “The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most beloved film sagas in cinema history and so we’re incredibly excited to announce the arrival of its 9th instalment.

“Dom Toretto and his family never fail to deliver a story packed with action, love and very fast cars, so filmgoers can escape to an exhilarating story made all the more thrilling by watching in the ultimate seat, screen and sound experience.

“We can’t wait to welcome film lovers to one of the first and most hotly anticipated blockbusters on the big screen so far this year. Get your tickets fast.”

(from left) Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

