An investigation is underway to trace the rider of a motorbike which failed to stop after striking a bicycle which was being ridden on Ferry Road around 5pm last night.

The 52-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital and officers are treating the incident as a hit and run.

The motorbike is possibly red in colour and the motorcyclist was wearing protective clothing.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I would urge the motorcyclist involved to come forward. I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“If any motorists have dash cams, please check your footage as it could assist our enquiries. Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for any further information on the motorcyclist.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2739 of 13 June, 2021.

