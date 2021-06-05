The EIF is back with a wide-ranging programme of music from classical to traditional.

In the traditional arena there is much to see and hear in the Old College Quad in one of the pavilions which will be situated there.

In A Great Disordered Heart, fiddler, composer and producer Aidan O’Rourke brings a personal concert series and film project to life, considering the past and present of his home in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, also known as Little Ireland. The concert series features Scottish and Irish traditional musicians including piper Brìghde Chaimbeul, concertina player Cormac Begley, Irish singer Liam Ó Maonlaí (Hothouse Flowers) Scottish singer and piper Allan Macdonald, celebrated trio Sian and Scotland’s folk trio Lau.

Little Ireland

The International Festival also welcomes a performance by friends and collaborators Ballaké Sissoko & Vincent Ségal: the Malian master of the kora and the French cellist with a background in trip-hop. Another virtuoso kora player Sona Jobarteh, from the West African Griot dynasties, joins the bill with her powerful mix of music and political activism.

In the Tradition is a season of traditional Scottish music and interconnected folk traditions from across the world taking place in the University of Edinburgh’s Old College Quad. The programme includes performances from Karine Polwart, RURA, Kinnaris Quintet, Talisk, Breabach, Siobhan Miller and more. A special programme collaboration with the University of Edinburgh celebrates 70 years of the School of Scottish Studies with performances from local traditional Scottish music talent.

Karine Polwart by Sandy Butler

