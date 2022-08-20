How do we come together when everything is pushing us apart? What language do we choose? How do we face the mountain of cultural stereotypes?

Shihya Peng was born in Taiwan, but she lives in Paris. Marco di Nardo was born in Naples, but he lives in Berlin.

In ‘We Are Monchichi’, Peng and di Nardo play a game of cat and mouse. They carry each other, fly, fall, exasperate each other, then get up and walk together. With each move, jump or chase, the two dancers search for a childhood memory, a country to live in together, or to live in with others.

With humour, ‘We Are Monchichi’ speaks to the young and to the less young, exploring our inner multiple identities and the way they are jostled by others.

‘We Are Monchichi’ is on at The Studio from Fri 19 – Sun 21 Aug

More information and ticketing We Are Monchichi | Edinburgh International Festival (eif.co.uk)

Images shown are from the first half of the performance

