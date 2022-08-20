When reading a novel, who can we trust to tell us the truth? Graeme Macrae Burnet’s new novel Case Study, set in mid-60s London, plays with ideas about truth and reality through the story of an enfant terrible of the ‘anti-psychiatry’ movement.

If this sounds mind-bending, fear not: like the Booker Prize-shortlisted His Bloody Project, this novel is humorous and accessible – confirming Macrae Burnet as a major force in Scottish fiction.

