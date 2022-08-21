Earlier in the week a photo call for the three night only performance of Samsara was held on Portobello Beach.

The Edinburgh International Festival dance show has completed its run but you can still linger and enjoy these images of UK/Indian dancer Aakash Odedra and Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan. With a range of mainly four star reviews in Edinburgh, Samsara will tour the UK from 1 October. Details here.

Edinburgh, UK. 17th Aug, 2022. Hu Shenyuan and Aakash Odedra dance in the waves of the North Sea. Aakash Odedra Company visit Portobello Beach ahead of their opening night Edinburgh Festival performance of Samsara at The Lyceum Theatre. Tom Duffin Photographer.

