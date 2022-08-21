Calling all comedy lovers.

The Give ‘N’ Laugh comedy show at Laughing Horse @ The Counting House (Venue no.170), will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The fundraiser on 24 August at 5.30pm will be hosted by Edinburgh Comedian, Rik Carranza and will feature top acts from across the fringe.

All proceeds from the show will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity. The event has been organised by Rik Carranza with the support of Alex Petty from Laughing Horse, Free Festival. The show is Pay What You Can with donations to the charity taken at the end.

Rik Carranza said: “I’m committed to raising awareness and vital funds to support the work of Alzheimer’s Research UK. Having seen friends and family lose loved ones to this awful disease and the heart-breaking impact it has on so many, I wanted to do all I could do to help.”

Rik Carranza hopes to raise as much as possible for Alzheimer’s Research UK, which powers world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia. There are now nearly 1 million people in the UK living with dementia.

Bernie, Regional Fundraising Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Rik Carranza and Alex Petty for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.”

www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

