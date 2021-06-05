One of The Torrance Gallery’s most consistently popular artists, Edinburgh-based Clare Arbuthnott will feature in a solo show from 12 to 26 June 2021.

Clare works predominantly in watercolour to produce vibrant seascapes, landscapes, still life, and exclusively for this show, some brand new interior scenes.

The ever shifting moods of the Scottish climate presents an intense experience and painterly challenge. Clare uses lively brushstrokes and rich colour in an attempt to capture something of this essence in her beautiful landscapes and seascapes.

Torrance Gallery 36 Dundas Street EH3 6JN t 0131 556 6366 mail@torrancegallery.co.uk Open Tuesday to Sunday.

