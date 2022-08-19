Inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, ‘Samsara’ is a spellbinding piece for two dancers that traces the steps we take, both forward and backward, in search of our higher selves.

UK/Indian dancer Aakash Odedra and Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan draw on the dance traditions of their respective countries to explore the notion of samsara: the wheel of life, of birth, existence and re-birth.

Drawing on thinking and imagery at the heart of Buddhist philosophy, ‘Samsara’s’ mythological storytelling merges with personal experience from two globally opposite perspectives, in a seductive, astonishing journey of twin movement.

'Samsara' is on at The Lyceum Theatre from Thu 18 – Sat 20 Aug.

