Basketball freestyling, Cyr Wheel, breakdancing and BMX flatlanding.

360 ALLSTARS, Assembly Hall, Edinburgh. 18th August 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

The phenomenal 360 ALLSTARS deliver a supercharged urban circus boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

360 ALLSTARS, Assembly Hall, Edinburgh. 18th August 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Performing daily at the Assembly Hall at 15:30 until 29 August. For further details

Like this: Like Loading...