The Bass Rock shore angling league host the second match of their Summer League series on Wednesday. Look at their Facebook page for details of the venue and registration times from Sunday.

Alan Brown won the first leg at Belhaven Beach with two fish measured at a total of 50cm. Jimmy Green was second ten cm behind and newcomer Nicky Brown third ten cm back.

The anglers are hoping for better conditions this time as Match 1 competitors suffered heavy rain and horrendous weed.

Meanwhile, Aquamarine Charters have cancelled Saturday’s sailing because of the weather. Skipper Derek Anderson hopes to be back out of Eyemouth on Sunday.

PICTURE: flashback to a previous weigh-in featuring the Bass Rock anglers

