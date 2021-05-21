Policing confidence in the Capital has risen by six percentage points in the past year.

The findings of the Your Police Survey 2020-21 show that 59% Edinburgh’s residents, who took part had confidence in the police. This compares to 53% who took the survey in 2019-20.

Police stock image.

Nationally, the public confidence rating was 57% and 84% of respondents who took part said they also felt safe in the area they lived.

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh said: “I want to thank all of those who took the survey and I’m very encouraged to see that public confidence in policing has increased.

“The past 12 months have seen my officers dealing with a number of new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ve had to adapt and amend some of our approaches

“I am really pleased that these changes have not negatively impacted public confidence, but have, in fact enhanced it. We will continue to work hard and keep the Capital a safe place to live, work and visit.”

