Edinburgh Trams has launched the ‘Family Day Tripper’, a new ticket that allows up to two adults and three children to one day of unlimited tram travel for only £7.50.

They have also teamed up top attractions and hospitality venues across the city to offer discounts to ticket holders including Harry Potter themed tours, The Edinburgh Dungeon and Hard Rock Café.

Trams passing on St Andrew Square

Lea Harrison, Managing Director at Edinburgh Trams said: “We can’t wait to welcome back tourists into the city this summer and Edinburgh Trams want to make it as affordable as possible while visiting our amazing city, and our great value Family Day Tripper ticket does just that.

“With 1000 free parking spaces at Ingliston Park & Ride site and trams from every seven minutes at busy times, it’s really easy for visitors to take the tram to the city centre.”

The new ‘Family Day Tripper’ ticket is only available to buy online at edinburghticket.com and can be downloaded or printed and shown to the Ticket Inspector on board the tram.

To help you plan your day, check out the journey planner or download the TfE app.

For more details, see edinburghticket.com

