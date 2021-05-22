Hibs have announced an exciting new partnership with Macklin Motors.

Serving Scotland from fourteen dealerships across Dunfermline, Paisley, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Hamilton, Macklin represent seven of the world’s major manufacturers: Kia, Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, Mazda, and Peugeot and Mitsubishi.

Murray Milligen, Hibernian FC’s Commercial Manager, said: “We’re delighted to announce this partnership with Macklin Motors as we look to help them continue to grow the brand here in Scotland. Macklin Motors have grown to become synonymous with quality and customer service in Scottish motor retailing and we’re looking forward to our supporter base being able to benefit from this.”

Victoria Black, Macklin Motors Brand Manager, commented: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Hibernian Football Club, whose values are aligned with those of Macklin and Vertu Motors. The partnership comes at such an exciting time for Macklin Motors as we accelerate our growth across Scotland while maintaining our reputation for excellent customer service.”

Visit macklinmotors.co.uk to view the latest offers or visit their dealerships on Bankhead Drive and Calder Road, Edinburgh.

