A police investigation is now underway following a one-vehicle’ fatal crash on Saxe Coburg Street in Stockbridge which took place around 10am on Friday morning.

Numerous emergency services personnel attended the scene including police and paramedics in rapid response ambulances.

It has now been confirmed one person has died as a result of the crash.

Police say that officers are now likely to remain on the scene for some time in order to conduct enquiries into the cause of the crash and have urged the public to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed only one vehicle was involved in the crash and investigations into the cause of the incident were now ongoing.

“Officers are currently in attendance following a one-vehicle fatal road traffic crash which happened on Saxe Coburg Place, Edinburgh, at around 10am on Friday, 21 May.

“The road remains closed and officers continue with enquiries at the scene.”

A further update is expected later today.

