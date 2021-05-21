The High Street will be closing between Blackfriars Street and St Mary’s Street from Monday 24th May for works to replace the setts on the road and various other improvements.

This is to allow for works involving the re-construction of the existing setts using re-claimed setts, the final road level at the junction will be raised to the footway level to improve pedestrian access and new traffic lights will be installed. Additionally, a section of the footway will be re-constructed using new Caithness slabs.

The works will be undertaken on Monday to Friday during the day between 7am and 7pm (excluding Summer and Christmas Embargos and during High Street events). There may also be some occasions where works will be undertaken at weekends.

Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be used at Jeffrey Street and St Mary’s Street which will allow two-way traffic, as well as pedestrian access, to be maintained.

During this time the Lothian Buses service 35 will be unable to serve the High street and will be diverted in both directions via Regent Road and North Bridge. For local passengers that are unable to use the bus on the diverted route, a free taxi service will be available.

For the duration of the works a council representative will be in attendance to monitor progress and provide assistance and information to local residents and businesses and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

