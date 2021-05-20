A 20-year-old man was arrested after armed police officers attended the report of a man in possession of a weapon at an Oxgangs address early this morning.

Several police cars were seen outside the house in Oxgangs Crescent during the early hours before the specialist officers arrived shortly after 7am.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Enquiries are continuing.

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson said: “Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended an address in Oxgangs Crescent, Edinburgh, in the early hours of Friday, 21 May, following a report of a man in possession of a weapon.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

