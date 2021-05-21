Preparations for policing any gatherings in relation to the celebrations in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup final between Hibs and St Johnstone are well underway with public safety being Police Scotland’s primary concern.

Last week’s ‘celebrations’ in Glasgow resulted in numerous arrests and injuries amid disgraceful scenes of public disorder and officers are keen for no repeat in either the capital or Perth.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “The Scottish Cup Final on Saturday is an important day for everyone involved with St Johnstone and Hibernian football clubs and we will have an appropriate policing plan in place to maintain public safety.

“It is vitally important that both sets of fans avoid gathering in large groups and stick to the regulations in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I also want to take this opportunity to remind people that the use of pyrotechnics is extremely dangerous. We have seen from events in recent weeks that the consequences of their use can be severe, you might not just injure yourself using them, but you could also seriously injure those in your vicinity.

“Police Scotland is already working with both teams and our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure the match goes ahead safely and supporters follow the restrictions for their own safety and that of the wider public and our officers.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but officers will not hesitate to use enforcement powers as a last resort.”

