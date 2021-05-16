Eating out is on the menu again and Shahid Ghani, owner of Shezan Restaurant on Union Place, would like to invite one lucky winner to enjoy a free meal for two in the restaurant.

Shahid has appreciated all the support from his loyal customers over this past year and believes this is one way to “give back”.

He and his chefs and waiting staff are so pleased to return to normal in the long-established restaurant opposite The Playhouse, especially now that customers can join them once more to enjoy their Punjabi delights.

Now is your chance to win a free meal for two with a bottle of house wine.

The restaurant has put all sorts of Covid safe measures in place to keep everyone as safe as possible, including screens between each table and more space between diners.

Shahid has made sure that the restaurant gained an AA Covid-19 certificate by going through all the necessary processes and protocols.

Answer this question by 5.00pm on Sunday 23 May 2021 to be in with a chance of a delicious free meal.

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Which theatre is opposite the Shezan restaurant?

Would you like The Edinburgh Reporter to keep in touch with you?

Shezan 25 Union Place Edinburgh EH1 3NQ t 0131 557 5099

Like this: Like Loading...