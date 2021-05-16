The Ivy on the Square has been transformed into a floral paradise, complete with a colourful two-seater love swing, to celebrate Edinburgh’s move to Level Two restrictions on Monday 17 May.

Wild Flowers Edinburgh have transformed the exterior of the St Andrew Square restaurant with a new summery look.

Embracing 2021 as the Summer of Love, guests will walk through a floral ‘tunnel of love’ to reach the brasserie entrance where they can enjoy bespoke 1960s themed cocktails and new summer dishes, with dining until 10.30pm.

Cocktails include the Electric Kool-Aid (£9.75) which blends Absolut Elyx, Plymouth Gin, Havana Club 3 Year Old Rum, Italicus Bergamot Aperitivo and Blue Curacao with lemon juice and Fever-Tree Lemonade, and the refreshing San Francisco Spritz (£9.95) featuring Plymouth Gin, Lillet Rosé, pink grapefruit juice, Fever-Tree Soda Water and prosecco.

From Monday 17 May 2021, the brasserie-style restaurant and bar will be open for breakfast/weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks, dinner and drinks, Monday to Sunday from 9am to 10.30pm. Bookings can be taken for a maximum of 6 people from 3 households for indoor dining

For reservations click here.

All photos Nick Mailer

Like this: Like Loading...