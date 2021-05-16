The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 16 May 2021 in Scotland are shown below.

Due to an increased number of cases in Glasgow and Moray these two local authority areas will remain in Level Three for an extra week at least until 24 May.

For a few weeks now it has been expected that on 17 May 2021 Scotland will move into Level Two allowing people to meet indoors in small groups with a proposed further move to Level 0 on 7 June 2021. The First Minister confirmed that for most parts of the country this is the case, except for Moray where the incidence of new cases is four times higher than elsewhere in Scotland. The incidence is 23 new cases per 100,000 of population across most of Scotland. There is also now a rise in numbers in Glasgow which is causing concern, and has led to the most recent restrictions remaining in place there.

Level Two restrictions mean that groups of eight people from up to eight households can meet outdoors, and people can meet in each other’s homes including for overnight stays. Up to six people from three households can meet indoors from Monday 17 May.

International travel will be allowed from Monday 17 May on the basis of a traffic light system, but the First Minister urges caution and staycationing. Those entering from red list countries must go to a quarantine hotel. Those on the amber list must self isolate at home and take two PCR tests.

Those entering from the green list must also take a PCR test. The green list is the same as the rest of the UK, allowing a four nations approach. The countries include Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Portugal (And Azores and Madeira), Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, ascension and Tristan de Cunha.

As at 9 May, 10,104 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday.

In the week 3 May – 9 May, seven deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 12 deaths from the previous week.

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold) Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of first dose vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 16 May 2021 292 45 16,003 2.0% 0 7,664 229,613 3,020,335 38,508 1,621,031 15 May 2021 413 54 27,866 1.6% 0 7,664 229,321 3,003,339 41,828 1,599,519 14 May 2021 215* 37 17,457* 1.3%* 2 7,664 3 64 228,908 2,985,557 41,814 1,575,765 13 May 2021 270 26 25,093 1.2% 1 7,662 4 63 228,693 2,968,169 44,015 1,551,339 12 May 2021 345 1.3% 0 39,917 11 May 2021 238 1.7% 41,124 10 May 2021 168 17 11,516 1.6% 0 7,661 6 72 227,840 2,909,156 28,181 1,485,296 9 May 2021 200 24 13,976 1.5% 0 7,661 227,672 2,897,975 32,089 1,468,296 8 May 2021 224 33,341 7 May 2021 236 1 6 May 2021 283* 35 0.9%* 0 7,660 11 58 227,012 2,860,635 54,016 1,400,296 5 May 2021 85* 11 11,273* 0.8%* 0 7,660 13 69 226,729 2,846,834 1,373,882 4 May 2021 139 43 13,744 1.1% 0 7,660 11 58 226,644 2,833,761 1,348,050 3 May 2021 132 10,195 1.5% 0 2,824,955 1,326,599 2 May 2021 146 14,213 1.1% 0 2,817,752 1,297,664 1 May 2021 175 19,638 1.1% 1 2,811,343 1,263,862 30 April 2021 191 38 18,500 1.1% 0 7,659 9 67 226,052 2,802,152 45,574 1,224,861 29 April 2021 178 21 25,392 0.8% 5 7,659 12 70 225,861 2,796,810 1,184,629 28 April 2021 204 1 12 75 2,789,978 48,073 1,142,947 27 April 2021 133 11 81 26 April 2021 142 45 9,816 1.7% 12 93 225,346 2,773,770 1,068,704 25 April 2021 176 16,434 1.3% technical difficulties – no figures 24 April 2021 177 18,384 1.1% 4 7,653 225,028 2,764,607 50,178 993,180 23 April 2021 255 27 19,771 1.5% 1 7,649 12 93 224,851 2,758,381 39,380 949,228 22 April 2021 231 34 23,302 1.1% 3 7,648 12 93 224,596 2,755,175 53,176 898,231 21 April 2021 273 37 24,349 1.3% 1 7,645 14 107 224,365 2,752,575 52,911 847,655 20 April 2021 178 1.4% 2 7,644 13 106 224,092 2,750,052 42,510 797,267 19 April 2021 232 30 10,649 2.5% 0 7,642 14 104 223,914 2,747,694 22,158 757,115 18 April 2021 211 26 15,097 1.6% 0 7,642 223,682 2,744,231 33,550 738,420 17 April 2021 210 22 19,331 1.2% 2 7,642 223,471 2,733,387 38,256 715,714 16 April 2021 204 12 18,125 1.4% 3 7,640 18 109 223,261 2,722,084 40,179 688,761 15 April 2021 237 27 23,580 1.2% 1 7,637 16 115 222,897 2,708,691 41,273 661,975 14 April 2021 278 29 24,794 1.3% 3 7,636 20 119 222,660 2,694,971 634,422 13 April 2021 221 21 15,354 1.6% 3 7,633 20 133 222,382 2,682,706 605,126 12 April 2021 199 28 9,797 2.4% 0 7,630 21 154 222,161 2,668,723 32,444 590,174 11 April 2021 250 26 15,916 1.8% 0 7,630 221,962 2,657,578 31,230 568,875 10 April 2021 281 31 22,183 1.5% 4 7,630 221,712 2,643,510 44,147 551,026 9 April 2021 285 36 20,729 1.6% 6 7,626 20 168 221,431 2,625,577 41,182 524,812 8 April 2021 364 41 26,582 1.6% 1 7,620 21 174 221,146 2,608,831 36,036 500,376 7 April 2021 289 46 22,093 1.5% 5 7,619 21 192 220,782 2,593,932 31,575 479,239 6 April 2021 259 268 (from 28 March to 3 April) 14,268 2% 0 7,610 21 196 220,493 2,577,816 19,942 463,780 5 April 2021 248 11,373 2.5% 0 7,610 2,565,280 16,760 456,374 4 April 2021 343 14,164 2.7% 0 7,610 2,553,837 34,064 451,057 3 April 2021 397 21,560 2.1% 0 7,610 2,535,889 40,542 434,941 2 April 2021 414 23,818 2.0% 2,515,748 37,889 414,540 1 April 2021 400 73 25,956 1.8% 8 7,610 21 215 218,432 2,493,327 42,984 399,062 31 March 2021 542 73 28,144 2.1% 6 7,602 21 237 218,432 2,464,069 42,984 354,756 30 March 2021 411 17,468 2.8% 12 7,596 23 250 2,436,398 38,752 338,443 29 March 2021 352 44 12,456 3.2% 0 7,584 22 259 217,749 2,409,826 38,060 326,263 28 March 2021 422 81 17,627 2.6% 0 7,584 22 264 217,127 2,385,709 44,508 312,320 27 March 2021 563 119 25,519 2.4% 6 7,584 26 283 216,705 2,358,807 50,875 294,714 26 March 2021 543 94 24,886 2.4% 6 7,578 26 296 216,142 2,322,832 53,699 279,814 25 March 2021 701 157 31,946 2.4% 10 7,572 32 310 215,599 2,285,711 50,083 263,236 22 March 2021 359 46 10,759 3.7% 0 7,552 33 353 213,888 2,182,400 42,368 225,096 20 March 2021 488 85 19,947 2.7% 8 7,552 31 367 212,997 2,085,525 207,028 15 March 2021 456 70 11,261 4.7% 0 7,510 40 447 210,008 1,908,991 22,201 161,945 14 March 2021 484 75 16,261 3.3% 2 7,510 40 461 209,552 1,888,697 25,362 160,038 9 March 2021 466 62 16,342 3.3% 19 7,441 50 614 206,465 1,789,377 19,672 123,686 7 March 2021 390 63 14,057 3.2% 0 7,421 61 628 205,498 1,759,750 115,930 5 March 2021 498 73 3.1% 11 7,409 64 666 1,717,672 29,064 108,197 4 March 2021 500 71 24,723 2.5% 27 7,398 69 726 204,055 1,688,808 34,237 100,058 2 March 2021 542 104 14,537 4.4% 33 7,164 71 784 203,012 1,634,361 84,445 1 March 2021 386 70 4.5% 0 7,131 71 824 202,470 Lows and highs prior to 1 March 27 February 2021 525 106 19,615 3.1% 18 7,129 74 898 201,512 1,570,153 27,224 72,178 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 Highs and lows in January 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 31 December 2021 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

