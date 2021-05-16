Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross praised the ‘character, mindset, attitude and application’ of his fringe players, not just in yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Celtic but throughout the season.

Ross made eight changes to his starting XI with next week’s Scottish Cup final in mind and the team defended resolutely and kept a clean sheet against the runners up.

Photos by Ian Jacobs

After securing a third place finish for the first time in 16-years, Ross insisted that the whole squad was a ‘pleasure to work with’ and says that he can’t talk highly enough of them all.

After the final whistle Ross told Hibs TV: “It’s a fitting way to end the season for us in terms of the contribution made by the squad today. For us to hit the heights we have done this season we have had to have a group who have bought into what we wanted to do.

“In those who haven’t played regularly as they would have liked at times, how they have trained and how they have helped us maintain the high standards around the training ground is testament to all those players character, mindset ,attitude and application and I am really pleased that a number of those got the opportunity to be on the pitch today and made a big contribution to us taking something from the game.

“We had to be tough and resilient and strong minded to do so and I’m really pleased that they got a tangible reward by taking a point.

“They’ve not been perfect but very few teams are but I can’t speak highly enough of the players and staff and I can’t thank them enough as a whole group individually and collectively. We asked them the question about buying into what we wanted to achieve and they said ‘Yes’.

“They are a pleasure to work with. I am really fond of them as a group and delighted that they have got this reward in terms of league position and now we are absolutely determined to make sure they get what they deserve in terms of winning the cup next week.”

