Sciennes Primary School played a vital role in publicising Clean Air Day in Scotland which will take place in June, when they were joined by the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Frank Ross.

Primary six Junior Road Safety Officers (JRSO’s) Eilidh Mowbray, Amy Yang, Rory Smith and a group of Primary Seven pupils unfurled a Clean Air Day Scotland banner outside the Sciennes Road school. There is now colourful bunting made by the pupils decorating the permanent planters outside the school and the pupils received a Clean Air Day colouring book with drawings produced by Scottish art students on the theme of air pollution and environment.

The school is already well known for its environmental values as it has a “school street” outside where the road is closed at the beginning and end of the school day. They are also known for their encouragement to pupils to travel to school by walking or cycling with the School Bike Bus.

Depute headteacher, Lucy Gallagher, teacher Gregor Hutchison, Caroline McKellar Chair of the school’s Parent Council and John Bynorth, Policy and Communications Officer of Environmental Protection Scotland (EPS) which is coordinating the day on behalf of The Scottish Government also took part in the launch event.

On 17 June, Scots are encouraged to walk or cycle, rather than use the car, particularly on the school run or for other shorter trips to schools and supermarkets. The campaign also encourages people to consider walking or cycling less polluted side streets after research found this could reduce a child exposure to air pollution by 30%. Clean Air Day campaigners also want people to consider the purchase of an Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) ahead of the ban on new petrol, diesel cars and van sales from 2030.

Sciennes Primary School’s headteacher Andrew Hunter said: “Sciennes Primary School has supported Clean Air Day for many years and our involvement has helped our pupils learn about air pollution and how it can affect health. The campaign supports our promotion of the benefits of active travel and care for the environment.”

Lucy Gallagher, Sciennes Primary School’s depute headteacher, said: “As a Unicef Gold Rights Respecting School we are very pleased to continue our support for Clean Air Day to raise awareness of children’s right to good health and to promote active travel. Clean Air Day also ties in with the Sustainable Development Goals to tackle Climate Change – an issue which is extremely important to our young people and brought into even sharper focus with the forthcoming COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

“We want to thank The City of Edinburgh Council for listening to our children’s voices and closing the road outside Sciennes Primary so they can have clean air every day on their safe and active route to school.”

The Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Frank Ross, a trustee of Environmental Protection Scotland, said: “In Edinburgh we wholeheartedly support the Clean Air Day campaign’s aims, and through initiatives like School Streets we’re helping our youngest generations to make journeys by healthy, active travel. It’s wonderful to see some of our Junior Road Safety Officers join in to celebrate Clean Air Day’s fifth anniversary, and to spread the clean air message, which will be so important for years to come. This Clean Air Day we’re reaffirming our commitment to tackle air pollution, for the future of our city.”

John Bynorth of Environmental Protection Scotland, coordinators of Clean Air Day in Scotland, said: “Five is the age when most children go to school so 2021 is milestone for Clean Air Day – and time to focus further on the need to ensure air quality remains good to protect our children’s health.

“On 17 June, Clean Air Day will demonstrate our support for action on air pollution and speak out to show how much we care about building a clean air future for our children.

“Schools across the country are learning about the health benefits cycling, walking and the benefits this has on air quality, particularly in towns and cities. We’ve got an opportunity after lockdown, which saw dramatic reductions in car use, to build a healthier, less polluting Scotland.”

