Primary schoolchildren in Edinburgh have worked with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Glasgow Science Centre and the council to produce some inspiring banners for Clean Air Day on 16 June.

The banners will be in place on Thursday to make everyone think about the ways they can reduce pollution and provide a better environment for all.

Banners which were designed as part of a Clean Air Day poster competition have been put up at Stenhouse, Craiglockhart, and St Mary’s RC Leith primary schools.

Niamh

Niamh, a Stenhouse Primary pupil, said: “I think this competition and Clean Air Day are important because if we don’t have clean air people can get ill and wildlife can be harmed. In my design the world is coughing because the cars and planes around it are producing gases which can also cause climate change.”

L-R Stenhouse Primary School pupils Yashu Ramisetty P7 and Dyuati Devineni P3

At Blackhall Primary School and St Mary’s East London Street there are banners produced as part of Our Amazing Air – an eight week long schools learning programme run by Glasgow Science Centre and SEPA.

Preston Street Primary School

Ore, Annabel, Camille, Saul, Owyn and Thomas speaking with Sarah McDonald, a student Environmental Health Officer.

Preston Street Primary School pupils have been making Clean Air Day pledges and have nominated their Clean Air Day heroes.

Poppy, 6, who says her clean air superhero is her Daddy Nick, because he turns off all the lights at home and he walks very, very far. He helps the family and helps to clean the air. He is 50.

Basil

Basil, 6. He pledges to take his bike to school.

