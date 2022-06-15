As the hospitality sector recovers, the specialist management company, Effective Hospitality Management, (EHM) set up in 2020 to support the UK and Irish hospitality industry, has announced their collaboration with renowned industry consultant, Jennifer Gorman, as their specialist Spa & Wellness Associate and Advisor.

With over 30 years’ experience in creative development of first-class Spa and wellness concepts, business and operations, Jennifer’s specialism adds to the existing expertise within EHM, enabling full maximisation of proposed or existing Spa offerings and return on investment within EHM’s portfolio of managed properties.

Jennifer Gorman said: “I am delighted to be joining Kevin, John, and Simon as part of EHM’s specialist team, confidently bringing to light and advising on the breadth of opportunity brought to a hotel business by way of a strategically developed and operated Spa model, offering and asset as part of the wider business. As a team, we have a great deal of experience in developing, maximizing, managing, and operating hospitality and Spa businesses and we look forward to helping owners steer a clear path forward after a tough two years following the pandemic. While remaining an Independent Consultant, I very much look forward to being part of the EHM team as required, identifying all the ways the Spa can effectively increase its contribution to the overall hotel businesses.”

EHM is currently working with a number of properties in Scotland and would welcome any enquiries from hotels in the Lothians.

EHM Director Kevin Keenan, said: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Jennifer Gorman; an internationally renowned consultant and name in successful spa development with an impressive international hotel and resort spa portfolio.

“Jennifer has recently received the People’s Choice for Contribution Award as ‘Inspirational Consultant of the Year’, and also previously worked closely with EHM Director John Shevlin in the very early days at Galgorm Resort in Northern Ireland. The spa that Jennifer developed and supported for more than twelve years is today one of the most successful, continually evolving Spa resorts in the UK.”

