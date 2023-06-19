Leonardo Royal Hotel on Jeffrey Street has been rebranded from Jurys Inn Edinburgh, and in a major £22.2 million refurbishment the hotel has a stylish new look.
One of the premium brand of Leonardo Hotels, all guest rooms and public spaces have been refurbished with upgraded windows and the introduction of air conditioning.
There will be 100 more bedrooms added to the existing 186 rooms and these will be open in late 2023.
There is a new up to the minute gym and a guest concierge desk. Leo’s bar and restaurant is new and the lobby has a modern welcoming look. White Company toiletries are offered as standard, there are fully stocked fridges, Chromecast-enabled TVs and DREAM beds exclusive to Leonardo Hotels.
The city centre location allows guests to walk to most of the city landmarks like the Castle and Holyrood Park. The promise is that the Edinburgh hotel will also offer a truly warm welcome to all guests along with the facilities of its large events spaces and exceptional service.
Claire Livingston, General Manager of Leonardo Royal Hotel Edinburgh, comments: “We’re incredibly excited to have rebranded from Jurys Inn to a Leonardo Royal. Becoming a Leonardo Royal Hotel allows us to provide an unparalleled guest experience, combining contemporary design, state-of-the-art amenities and impeccable customer service. Whether travelling for business or leisure, guests can expect an exceptional stay at this fantastic Edinburgh destination.”
www.leonardohotels.co.uk/hotels/edinburgh
Social care charity celebrates 25 years with birthday festival
People supported by Carr Gomm in Edinburgh travelled to RBS Gogarburn to celebrate 25 years of Carr Gomm supporting people in their homes and communities. Clients and staff of the charity came together with others from across Scotland for the event hosted by former Britain’s Got Talent star, Edward Reid. They were joined by friends,…
Continue Reading Social care charity celebrates 25 years with birthday festival
Thousands of young Scots learning essential life skills
Learn to Swim marks Drowning Prevention Week More than 75,000 children in Scotland are being offered water safety lessons as part of Drowning Prevention Week. Learn to Swim is continuing its major water safety push to coincide with this year’s Drowning Prevention Week as National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) figures show 45 people in Scotland…
Continue Reading Thousands of young Scots learning essential life skills
Taking a tram to the Highland Show – here’s what you need to know
Edinburgh Trams have a range of tickets to help you get to the show at Ingliston from Thursday, and booking a tram ticket with the event is one way to save. Taking a tram will also save you the bother of queuing to get into the car park and of course getting out again. There…
Continue Reading Taking a tram to the Highland Show – here’s what you need to know
The Proclaimers – as good as ever
The big top on Leith Links was the place to be on Saturday to hear Craig and Charlie with that great opening line – “Hello Leith!” followed by a brief but joyous mention of the eleven men in Norway who had just pulled off something very special in Oslo. (Two winning goals in the 80…
Five things you need to know today
New commission for National Museums Scotland Climate change and fashion are combined in the latest exciting commission by the National Museum of Scotland which incorporates horsehair and nettles from Highgrove, the private residence of the King and Queen. The designers are also climate activists and the exact amount of energy is calculated in the production…
Davies bags Kingdom fly title plus Bass Rock and coarse angling results
Sam Davies won the Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship for the first time and took home a £400 cash prize thanks to a cracking bag of ten fish. It is the first major competition the Fife-born, 60-year-old has entered in 25 years and only the second time the Ballo member has fished Stenhouse Fishery in the last five years. His boat partner, Andrew…
Continue Reading Davies bags Kingdom fly title plus Bass Rock and coarse angling results