Leonardo Royal Hotel on Jeffrey Street has been rebranded from Jurys Inn Edinburgh, and in a major £22.2 million refurbishment the hotel has a stylish new look.

One of the premium brand of Leonardo Hotels, all guest rooms and public spaces have been refurbished with upgraded windows and the introduction of air conditioning.

There will be 100 more bedrooms added to the existing 186 rooms and these will be open in late 2023.

There is a new up to the minute gym and a guest concierge desk. Leo’s bar and restaurant is new and the lobby has a modern welcoming look. White Company toiletries are offered as standard, there are fully stocked fridges, Chromecast-enabled TVs and DREAM beds exclusive to Leonardo Hotels.

The city centre location allows guests to walk to most of the city landmarks like the Castle and Holyrood Park. The promise is that the Edinburgh hotel will also offer a truly warm welcome to all guests along with the facilities of its large events spaces and exceptional service.

Claire Livingston, General Manager of Leonardo Royal Hotel Edinburgh, comments: “We’re incredibly excited to have rebranded from Jurys Inn to a Leonardo Royal. Becoming a Leonardo Royal Hotel allows us to provide an unparalleled guest experience, combining contemporary design, state-of-the-art amenities and impeccable customer service. Whether travelling for business or leisure, guests can expect an exceptional stay at this fantastic Edinburgh destination.”

www.leonardohotels.co.uk/hotels/edinburgh

