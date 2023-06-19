Edinburgh Trams have a range of tickets to help you get to the show at Ingliston from Thursday, and booking a tram ticket with the event is one way to save.

Taking a tram will also save you the bother of queuing to get into the car park and of course getting out again.

There are trams every seven minutes from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven, and there is a wee shuttle bus service from the tram stop to transport anyone who does not want or is unable to make the short walk to the ground.

Show visitors can pay for tram travel at the same time as buying their tickets for the show, and further details can be found here.

Edinburgh Trams Managing Director Lea Harrison commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to work with organisers once again to ensure everyone can travel to and from the showground with as little fuss as possible, while saving a few pounds to spend on the exceptional food and drinks at the event.

“Groups travelling together on show days can also take advantage of our popular ‘Day Tripper’ ticket, which allows unlimited tram travel between Ingliston Park & Ride and the city centre for up to adults and three children for just £8! This ticket and other money-saving deals can be purchased from edinburghticket.com and downloaded onto a smart device or printed out to show our friendly staff.”

Ahead of the event, which takes place between June 22 and 25, an eye-catching tram wrap has been celebrating the return of the Royal Highland Show, and details about its packed programme of attractions can be found here.

