Gibson Kerr expands its team of family lawyers.

One of Scotland’s most decorated family law teams has expanded the department by hiring a senior lawyer following a sustained growth in caseload.

Gibson Kerr has secured the services of Zaynab Al Nasser, 35, as Senior Associate bringing with her more than 10 years of professional experience with a competitor firm.

The move takes the firm’s family law headcount to six solicitors and six administrators based in both Glasgow and Edinburgh – with growth in response to a 14% increase in case numbers since the outset of 2022.

Zaynab gained her law degree and diploma at Glasgow University. She has become an expert in trauma-informed practice and has had a long-term involvement with Scottish Women in Business, serving as President from 2018-2019.

She said: “The move to Gibson Kerr came at the perfect time for me and I’m really excited to be part of a firm that is making big moves in the industry.

“My previous experience was as part of a bigger firm. Gibson Kerr feels more personal, meaning there has been no barrier getting to know people across the company, with a real focus on personal growth and career development.

“I’m also really impressed with the firm’s pragmatic approach, which is something I firmly believe in – people need that support from us to get through tough times, whatever the situation.

“The team is experienced, sympathetic and keen to help clients achieve the best outcome for their whole family. I knew of Nadine (Martin) and Fiona (Rasmusen) through their strong reputations in the industry – they have different styles of working and I know I will learn a lot from each of them.”

In a further boost, Partner of the firm Nadine Martin is now a certified specialist in people management, as well as being a founding member of the team who won the Innovation Cup in November’s Herald Law Awards of Scotland for their work on Trauma Aware Law.

Nadia Inglis has also become qualified as a family law paralegal, building on her work supporting the firm in an administrative capacity.

Head of Family Law, Fiona Rasmusen, who has recently been ranked in Chambers for the first time, said: “Our family law team is flourishing following a series of announcements and accolades.

“Demand is growing, predominantly through word of mouth recommendations and referrals, which is really pleasing.

“Zaynab is an excellent addition to the Gibson Kerr family, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a host of skills that will blend perfectly with our team.

Gibson Kerr dates back more than 100 years and was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is Head of Family Law, Partner Lindsay Maclean, who joined the firm in 2007, is Head of Personal Law, and the Property team is headed by Scott Rasmusen.

