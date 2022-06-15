The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery has made 3,000 art packs available for refugees and asylum seekers.

The packs are intended as a warm welcome for people arriving in Scotland who have fled conflict or persecution, and they are being gifted in partnership with several charities and local authorities.

All photos Roberto Ricciuti

A large group of Ukrainian children and young people recently picked up their packs at an art workshop run at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art. The session was organised by NGS and Dnipro Kids, a charity which supports orphanage children from Ukraine, activities across the day included an introduction to painting with their new watercolour sets, clay sculpture making and exploring the gallery spaces.

Thousands of the packs have been shared among other charities, including Aberlour Scottish Guardianship Service, Scottish Refugee Council, SCOREscotland, Cyrenians and The Welcoming. Local authorities across the country have also assisted in distributing the art materials to refugees and asylum seekers in their areas.

The packs contain ten high-quality postcards showing artworks from the national collection, specially chosen for the children and young people receiving the packs. The images were selected with the intention of providing hope, to spark their curiosity and to introduce them to Scottish culture.

For instance, Una and the Lion (c. 1860) by William Bell Scott draws on the story of a brave young girl undertaking a frightening journey on her own. The packs also contain a sketchbook, pencil, colouring pens, a watercolour set and paint brush.

Sir John Leighton, Director-General of the National Galleries of Scotland, said: “It is a privilege for the National Galleries of Scotland to play a small part in extending a warm welcome to the people who will receive the art packs, and we very much hope they enjoy getting creative with them. We are also grateful to the charity and local authority partners who are helping us with distribution. We would welcome hearing from other such organisations should they be interested in requesting art packs for their beneficiaries.”

Steven Carr, Chair of Dnipro Kids said: “We’re very grateful to the National Galleries for their help. This art packs and visit have been wonderfully stimulating for the kids, who have enjoyed themselves immensely. The welcome and kindness from the people of Scotland continues to amaze us all, and this is another example of how people have opened their hearts to our group.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery said; “We are pleased that players of People Postcode Lottery support the National Galleries of Scotland in extending a warm welcome to children and young people forced to flee from danger in their home countries. We hope the art packs offer all recipients the opportunity to spend some time getting creative as they settle in here in Scotland.”

