Realise Energy Services, one of the UK’s leading technical engineering specialists which maintains a large fleet of onshore wind turbines across the country, has announced a partnership with Rockpool Investments, a private equity firm based in London who have invested a multi-million pound sum in the company.

Supporting its turbines portfolio through the provision of remote monitoring, scheduled and unscheduled operation and maintenance services, along with other elements of asset management, Scottish firm Realise brings strong expertise in turbine repowering and installations to the table. Looking at the UK market, and the need to provide robust levels of customer and turbine support, Rockpool and Realise have agreed that investment will result in a stronger proposition for turbine owners in the UK.

Following the announcement, Realise Energy Services’ CEO, Sheridan Jenkins, said: “We at Realise Energy Services pride ourselves on the quality of both our engineering and customer support teams and the service offering we provide for our clients. The investment from Rockpool marks another stage in our ambitious growth plans. We look forward to partnering with more turbine owners, and are now actively seeking further acquisition opportunities, aided by this investment.”

Mr Jenkins added: “We continue to increase our multi-brand fleet on a regular basis with clients who see our local presence, solid technical and operational capability, strong supply chain and direct links with wind turbine manufacturers as the ideal solution for their wind turbine service and maintenance requirements.”

Since its inception in 2016 Realise which has a base in Perth has enjoyed a great deal of growth, including the acquisitions of Wind Technik Nord UK and Optinergy NI. This new investment will help Realise to keep growing whilst taking advantage of expansion opportunities within the UK onshore wind market, and maintaining its reputation for best-in-class service quality.

Rockpool’s investment was led by Simon Collins and Toby Hurdle. Stuart Black will join the board as Non-Executive Chairman, bringing expertise from senior leadership roles with high-growth, tech-enabled business services companies.

Simon Collins of Rockpool Investments said: “We are excited by the opportunity to partner with the excellent Realise team. There is a huge opportunity in the market as owners look towards partnering with trusted specialists in inspection, monitoring and repowering. Realise is well positioned to capitalise on this.”

Realise was advised by HNH (Corporate Finance), MacRoberts LLP (Legal), and Morris and Young Accountants (Financial).

Paul Gleghorne from HNH, the Corporate Finance advisor to management, added: “I am delighted for the Realise team, in securing investment to assist them in their continued evolution. The investment from Rockpool is another example of the value in companies facilitating the use of renewable energy.”

Alan Kelly from MacRoberts LLP, was also quick to add his congratulations to the Realise team. He said: “The Realise Energy team is one of the strongest and most committed offerings in the current marketplace. It was my pleasure to assist them in this significant deal, which leaves them well placed for the future as renewable energy and its management, maintenance and full optimisation becomes ever more important.”





