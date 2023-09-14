What a difference a few months make. Hearts and Aberdeen were jostling for third spot in the cinch Premiership last season and now they are in the bottom half of the table.

They meet at Tynecastle on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) both urgently needing a win with Hearts in eighth position in the 12-strong league and The Dons in second-bottom spot.

The Jambos have four points having won one game, drawn another and lost two while Aberdeen are on two points from two draws and two defeats.

The Edinburgh side have scored two goals and let in the same number whole Aberdeen have scored three and shipped seven, a worrying statistic for manager Barry Robson.

Steven Naismith, Hearts’ head coach, said they would use the international break to reflect on the 1-0 defeat by Motherwell at Tynecastle when he said post =match that tthey did not possess the cutting edge in the final third.

He stressed that the club wants to be successful playing attacking, exciting football.

He said: “Everybody needs to get back to where we were against Rosenborg at home and St Johnstone away. We were playing with a bravery and focus on causing other teams’s problems rather than us making a mistake.”

The Edinburgh side have won three of their last five meetings with Aberdeen who have two wins and The Dons are winless in their last nine league visitors to Hearts, drawing three and losing six.

Meanwhile, South Korean midfield player Yeeun Park has joined Hearts Women for the rest of the season.

Park already has 15 international caps and joins from Brighton and Hove Albion where she made seven appearance last season.

