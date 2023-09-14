Kilmarnock provide the opposition as Nick Montgomery begins the new era at Easter Road and the men from Rugby Park are ninth in the cinch Premiership with Hibs one place below them.

The newcomer will look to his experienced men to guide the side in what us expected to be a tough fixture but striker Martin Boyle is on form having claimed a goal and an assist on international duty with Australia against Mexico in Dallas, Texas, and he also won the Player of the Match Award.

It was his first appearance for the Socceroos since suffering a knee injury last year.

Montgomery will be looking for his rated striker to produce against Kilmarnock and defender Rocky Bushiri (pictured) made his international debut for DR Congo who slipped to a 1-0 defeat in their friendly against South Africa in Johannesburg.

This will be a tough clash as Derek McInnes’ side have beaten Rangers 1-0 and drew 0-0 at Tynecastle against Hearts before knocking Celtic out of the Viaplay Cup thanks to Marley Watkins’ goal.

However, the Ayrshire side have since lost 2-1 to Motherwell and were edged 1-0 at home by Ross County.

Hibs have won four of the last five matches between the clubs and Lewis Miller said the squad are all happy to have Montgomery in the managerial hot seat.

English-born Montgomery gave Miller his first team debut in Australia and said: “He is a great bloke. He has very high standards, which is what I like about him.

“He will respect each player individually and their ability but if you put one foot out of place then he will let you know.”

Montgomery started work on Monday and Miller said: “It has been a good week for us all. The new gaffer has come in and everyone has begun to gel.”

Miller told Hibs’ official website that the energy in the squad is high after training this week and on his own form he said: “Everyone is beginning to see the real Lewis Miller now. I am getting more game time and I am starting to perform.”

The proof for Miller and the rest of the squad will come on Saturday at 3pm.

Like this: Like Loading...