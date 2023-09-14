Carlo Finucci urged Fife Flyers fans to turn out in big numbers for this weekend’s double-header with two European teams.

The former fans favourite believes they will be two great matches against Tilburg Trappers from The Netherlands on Saturday (19.15) and CSM Brasov from Romania on Sunday (18.00).

The now retired 5ft 9in winger from Burnaby, British Columbia, actually played for CSM Brasov and his son was born there and the 36-year-old said: “I’m heading for the golf course but you guys need to be heading to the rink for two great matches. Corona Brasov is a top club in the Ersta Liga and both Fife and Brasov hold a special place in my heart.

“My son was born there and I won a championship in Brasov but nothing compares to my time in Fife and the great friendships and memories I have there.”

He played four seasons at Kirkcaldy, making over 200 appearances, scoring 80 goals and recording 112 assists, and he added: “Get down to the Auld Barn and enjoy the two matches. It will be a great test to the Flyers in their pre-season and I look forward to seeing the highlights.”

Remember, you can skate with the Flyers after Saturday’s game with Tilburg and this is a free event for those attending the game. Skate hire is available free of charge.

Like this: Like Loading...