Banff Mountain Film Festival

The film festival will bring a night of films to the Festival Theatre tomorrow evening 16 September.

This is a collection of short films from the world’s top adventurers and filmmakers with skiing, climbing and mountain biking all featured.

More details here. www.banff-uk.com

Portobello Rotary Club – looking for new members

Portobello Rotary Club runs monthly car boot sales at Newcraighall Station Park and Ride. The next event takes place on 24 September 2023 and begins at 7.30am.

The club which will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year is now looking for new members to join.

If that is you then head over to their Facebook page to find out more.

Doors Open Days 2023

DAR AL-ARQAM MOSQUE – Lauriston Church was designed by Archibald Scott in Gothic style and completed in 1859. It was originally used by the United Presbyterian Church. It later became disused and was purchased by the Muslim community in1980. It was used primarily as a social club and was damaged by fire but later opened as a Mosque 2012. It is named Dar al-Arqam, after the first building used by the early community of the Prophet Muhammad in Mecca as a place of teaching. Visitors can observe how the church has been converted into a mosque while maintaining the original beauty of the building.

Find out more here.

Soundhouse at the Traverse

Hidden Waves Quartet appear at The Traverse on Monday.

The music explores a new level of composition and interaction, trying to take things in a different direction to previous recordings by writing with different concepts, intentions and influences and bringing together four extremely creative and interactive musicians. The original concept for the music was that things can happen to us or around us in cycles and waves as opposed to the way maybe prescribed to us by our diaries, time and other factors.

David wrote the music for this group whilst in lockdown in the north of Spain. “The fact that I only had an old nylon string for three months really helped me come up with some music which sounded different to what I had written for groups previously” he remembers. There are Spanish influences in some of the music from David’s time spent studying in Barcelona and the guest artist Urpi Barco from Columbia who sings on one track.

Hidden Waves Quartet is comprised Paul Harrison on keys (SNJO, Tommy Smith, Blue Rose Code, Chris Potter, Ulf Wakenius), James Lindsay on bass (Braebach, 2014 Martyn Bennet Prize, Ross Ainsley, Hamish Napier), Doug Hough on drums (Jim Mullen, Donny McCaslin, Evan Parker, Julian Arguelles), and David Series on guitar.

The music is influenced by a complete mix of things including Flamenco, Debussy, Julian Arguelles and Jim Hall with a focus on improvisation and musical interaction.

Tickets here.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is published and on the streets of the capital.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who took riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches which took place on 11 September. Our photos are in an article posted here earlier in the week and on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...