The Running Out of Time relay passed through Edinburgh on Thursday, meeting up with members of the Cargo Bike Movement in Tollcross and members of the council’s Transport and Environment Committee.

The relay is part of a worldwide effort to raise awareness of climate change but this is the first cross-Britain Running Out of Time event.

Members of the Transport and Environment Committee joined the Cargo Bike Movement in the Meadows for cargo bike training before heading to the City Chambers along with the Running Out of Time relay baton.

Clean Air Day being celebrated by the members of the Transport and Environment Committee by having cargo bike training in the Meadows – and handing on the baton in the Climate Relay PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Members of the Council’s Transport and Environment Committee enjoyed a training session from the Cargo Bike Movement in the Meadows before setting off for the City Chambers with the Running Out of Time baton. Here, they were presented Edinburgh-specific ‘climate warming stripes’, which were created by the University of Reading and demonstrate the progressive heating of the city.

This is one of a series of events in the Capital to help celebrate Clean Air Day, which this year highlights the impact poor air quality can have on our mental health.

Air pollution causes up to 36,000 deaths in the UK and while its effects on physical health, such as asthma, heart disease and cancer, are widely known, recent research has revealed that it can also damage the brain and the mind.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We all want to be able to breathe clean air, but Clean Air Day really brings home the damage air pollution can have on both physical and mental health, particularly that of the most vulnerable members of society.

“Through initiatives like the Low Emission Zone, schemes to support cleaner business fleets and improving electric vehicle infrastructure the Council is working to reduce polluting vehicles, but it’s also about changing the way we travel.

“Joining in on the Running Out of Time relay highlights how far we need to go to tackle climate change, and road traffic is one of the biggest sources of carbon emissions here. By investing in projects to support more sustainable travel by foot, bike or public transport – whether it’s completing the tram line to Newhaven or improving walking and cycling routes – we’re paving the way to achieve our Net Zero 2030 goals.”

Running out of Time co-founder Dan Thompson said: “There’s a lot of negativity and fear around climate change but what we wanted to do was to change the narrative to celebrate and highlight the sterling work already being carried on around the UK to inspire others that it is worthwhile trying to change the status quo and take action.

“The relay will use the power of sport to literally connect the many incredible projects taking place with an unbroken chain of participants.”

The annual Clean Air Day campaign encourages people to learn more about the effects of air pollution and to take action to reduce their own impact, for example by leaving the car at home and making journeys by foot, bike or public transport.

On Monday the council awarded a city business, Rabbie’s with a certificate on becoming the 300th member of Edinburgh’s ECO Stars scheme

On Tuesday the council hosted the Spokes Bike Breakfast at the City Chambers featuring Living Streets and Sustrans

On Wednesday the council launched its new fully electric bin lorries

And on Saturday the council will support the Edinburgh Canal Festival with information and advice on active travel There will be information on taking part in the council consultation on actions to deliver Edinburgh’s City Mobility Plan.

Cllr Julie Bandel trying out a cargo bike Clean Air Day being celebrated by the members of the Transport and Environment Committee by having cargo bike training in the Meadows – and handing on the baton in the Climate Relay PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

