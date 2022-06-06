Although the all day restaurant at Gleneagles Townhouse is not opening to non-residents until 27 June, bookings can be made from Monday.

The Spence promises a “progressive culinary offering” from morning until night under the direction of Scottish Chef, Jonny Wright who is coming back home after spending 16 years gathering experience as Head Chef in Jason Atherton’s Berner’s Tavern, where he was the recipient of an Acorn top 30-under-30 award, Sous Chef at Evelyn’s Table and Senior Sous Chef at the award-winning Palomar restaurant in Soho.

Signature dishes, which Jonny describes as “rooted in classics with a modern twist” will include Wild Mushroom Tart with Goats Curd and Hazelnuts, Whole Roasted Turbot with Fennel & Chilli, Sunday lunch of Scottish Sirloin, Yorkshire Pudding and all the trimmings, and Glenturret Scotch Baba with Praline Sauce and Mascarpone for two to share.

Weekend brunch will be a leisurely affair, as it should be, with seasonal highlights including West Coast Crab Omelette, Grilled Asparagus with Burnt Butter Hollandaise, as well as breakfast favourites served daily, like Marbury Smoked Salmon with Scrambled Eggs and Toasted Company Bakery Sourdough, alongside a delicious selection of pastries and breads, juices, shots, and smoothies.

Underlining his ethos to put produce first to create exceptional dining experiences, Head Chef Jonny and his team have sought out some of Scotland’s most innovative suppliers, including Gilmour Butchers, George Campbell & Sons, Mara Seaweed and Blackthorn Salt, all playing a unique role in bringing the offering of The Spence to life.

The Townhouse is open for members and hotel residents from Monday and in the restaurant on 27 June for non-residents.

Reservations for The Spence can now be made here: gleneaglestownhouse.com

