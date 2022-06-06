We Make Music Instrument Libraries is a new way of having musical instruments available to the public in libraries across Scotland.

Borrowers could take these instruments home for free, just like taking out a book.

The programme is launching with nine libraries including some in Edinburgh with the intention that it spreads further across the country.

The first instrument libraries include Craigmillar, Drumbrae, Muirhouse, Wester Hailes, Moredun, and the music library in Central Library. The libraries will stock a wide variety of instruments from guitars, keyboards and ukuleles, to violins, trombones and orchestral instruments, as well as music software and midi keyboards so people can make music on library computers.

Each library is paired with a local music project or the local authority’s instrumental music service, and all of the libraries are keen to build links with other local music groups, schools, community projects and venues.

The project has just launched a crowdfunding campaign, with a call-out for donations of both money and musical instruments,to help fill the libraries with as many musical instruments and learning resources as possible. All money will be used for buying, repairing and servicing donated instruments so they are in good condition for the libraries, as well as music software and midi keyboards. It is also planned to offer music workshops and introductory lessons, develop online resources, and organise live music events in and around the libraries.

The more money that is raised, the more instruments people donate, then the more new music libraries will open up around Scotland!

The campaign is hosted by We Make Music Scotland and the Music Education Partnership Group – a charity advocating for accessible and high quality music education in all its forms, who recently campaigned successfully for free instrumental tuition in all local authority schools in Scotland.

Director and composer/musician, John Wallace CBE, said: “Looked after properly, musical instruments can last for ever. Just think Stradivarius! With such an incredible demand out there for musical instruments from people of all ages and abilities who want to learn, recycling musical instruments for future generations to enjoy is a zero-carbon idea whose time has come.”

Partners in Edinburgh include Tinderbox Collective and North Edinburgh Arts.

Several upcoming events will help to launch the instrument libraries and promote the crowdfunding campaign.

A series of live music performances in will take place in several libraries on Make Music Day on Tuesday 21 June, and there will also be a Street Band Takeover at Hidden Door festival on Sunday 12 June in support of the libraries, which anyone can sign up to.

How to Support:

You can contribute in 2 ways:

1 – Donate some money or sponsor an instrument through the Crowdfunder Campaign. Any contribution will be hugely appreciated: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/music-instrument-libraries

2 – Donate a musical instrument – if you have a musical instrument lying around that you’d like to donate to the libraries, We Make Music Instrument Libraries would love to hear from you!

https://wemakemusicscotland.org/instrument-libraries/

