Here is a fun competition for readers and their children under the age of 16 to enter.

What do you have to do to enter?

Boil up some eggs and decorate them.

Then send us a photo of the egg (preferably with the creator in the photo) and we will publish a selection of photos in our April newspaper. Send your photo by WhatsApp to 07791 406 498 or by email to editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk

Please provide us with the creator’s name, age and school.

The winner will be chosen by the Edinburgh Sketcher, Mark Kirkham, and artist Cassandra Harrison. and will win a voucher from Morrison’s to buy themselves a chocolate Easter egg.

So how do you decorate an egg?

Here are some top tips from The Edinburgh Sketcher:

Mark Kirkham, the Edinburgh Sketcher, has some good practical advice and provided us with the photos to illustrate our article. He said: “We (or maybe it is just me actually) always paint the eggs white first, and I use water colours mostly so this helps cancel out the egg colour. I agree that using sharpies or maybe just felt tips for outlines is a good idea and you can then colour in with paint.

“One year we drew faces on two sides so a happy/sad or dog/cat combination on each. I found our old eggs so have attached a few photos.

“And if drawing faces what about making a collar out of card for the egg to sit in, maybe a loo roll tube which you could decorate into a body. I may be over-egging the idea now….”

SO GET CREATIVE! And send us your photos to be published with a name, age and school in our April edition.













