Usually we print and distribute 6,000 copies of our free monthly newspaper around Edinburgh through the city’s libraries, coffee shops and other city centre businesses.

However, like so many other businesses, we have felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led us to explore new ways of producing and distributing The Edinburgh Reporter for our readers.

If you would like to support us, then there are a few ways you can do so right now, and one of these could win you a very nice prize.

Subscribe to our delivery service here to receive The Edinburgh Reporter straight to your door, or subscribe and offer it as a gift to someone else. During February we are running a competition in collaboration with Ardgowan Distillery.

From all of the new subscribers who sign up in February, we will choose one winner who will receive a bottle of the award-winning Ardgowan Distillery Clydebuilt Coppersmith which retails at £49.99. (The winner will have to confirm they are over 18.)

The tasting notes say: “A whisky to savour, Coppersmith oozes opulence and stunning cask maturation with a super balance of sweet and spicy, heather honey, sultanas and very dark chocolate, with a long, dry finish.”

Read more about Ardgowan Distillery here.

Or if you can, you could ‘buy us a coffee’ to help us continue to produce the newspaper. Please click below – and thank you if you do. We really appreciate it.

Like this: Like Loading...