Edinburgh-based Craigflower Lettings has joined one of the city’s leading lettings agencies as part of a fresh wave of acquisitions by Braemore – a fast-growing lettings and estate agency group.

Craigflower Lettings manages 200 properties across Edinburgh and now joins local agency Braemore, which now has over 2,500 properties under management in the city.

Braemore is itself owned by the ambitious Lomond group, which recently completed a major merger to bring together some of the strongest letting and estate agency names on the UK High Street. Today’s news is just one of four new acquisitions it has made across the UK, bringing its total portfolio to 23,000 properties under management.

Andrew Seldon, CEO of Lomond Capital in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to welcome the clients and staff of Craigflower Lettings. Lomond group offers us the ideal blend of local knowledge and national structure. These acquisitions are a continuation of our approach to building our business while retaining our successful local approach. We are actively looking for new opportunities to grow within Edinburgh.”

Lomond merged with leading Yorkshire residential lettings firm Linley & Simpson at the beginning of 2021. The merger brings together some of the strongest letting and estate agency names on the UK High Street. Lomond merged with Linley & Simpson in January 2021 and now manages over 23,000 residential properties and employs more than 580 members of staff, through a network of market leading regional businesses in Edinburgh, St Andrews, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Leeds, York, Hull and Sheffield.

